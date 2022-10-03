AFP’s 6th joint unilateral exercise slated Nov. 7-18

The sixth iteration of the annual Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Exercise (AJEX DAGIT-PA) aimed at beefing up the military’s territorial defense capabilities will be held from Nov. 7 to 18.

This as Philippine Army (PA) planners participated in the week-long planning conference for the 2022 iteration of AJEX DAGIT-PA which took place from Sept. 27 to 30 at the AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command (AFPETDC) in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

“Major Services planners finalized their coordinated respective plans for the sixth iteration of DAGIT-PA (Dagat-Langit-Lupa) scheduled on November 7 to 18, 2022. AJEX DAGIT-PA—AFP’s joint unilateral exercise—is aimed at enhancing readiness of major services in joint operations and enhancing their territorial defense capabilities in a spectrum of military operations,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Monday.

Teams from the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force took part in the fifth iteration of AJEX DAGIT-PA in various areas on Panay Island in November 2021.

“Army teams which included ready reserve units took part in various drills on territorial defense, internal security, and cyber defense operations,” Trinidad said.

Last year’s AJEX DAGIT-PA took place from Nov. 8 to 18 with some 1,492 active personnel and 92 reservists from all the major services participating.

All participating military personnel took part in several joint interoperability events as well as command post exercises.

It has encompassed major events such as Cyber Defense Exercise in Camp Aguinaldo; Air Detection and Interception viewed from Pasay City; Live Fire Exercise and Urban Operations in Capiz; Maritime Operations in Panay; and Amphibious Operations with Special Operations in Antique.

This was also the first time that the majority of the activities for AJEX-DAGIT PA were held outside Luzon.

