nCino Launches Enhanced Small Business Banking Solution at American Banker Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that PeoplesBank, an independent community bank based in York, Pennsylvania, is live on nCino’s Small Business Banking Solution. The $2.3 billion-asset PeoplesBank had previously deployed nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, creating a single, cloud-based platform to meet the growing needs of the institution and its clients.

“nCino has enabled us to address the unique needs of our small business clients and create a specialized banking experience that supports their goals and growth,” said Amy Doll, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking & Lending Officer at PeoplesBank. “Our industry is rapidly changing and we’re very proud of our ability to better support small business owners in our community with premier technology offerings. Their success relies on being agile and able to scale and, with nCino, we now provide tailored experiences that evolve with our clients as their businesses grow.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), small businesses make up more than 99 percent of businesses and create 65 percent of new jobs in the U.S. While institutions across the globe define small business banking in different ways, nCino has deepened its commitment to the small business industry with its enhanced Small Business Banking Solution that creates scale, alongside flexibility to match every definition of small business, from a 2-person coffee shop to a 300-person tech startup.

“PeoplesBank has done an extraordinary job of leveraging the nCino platform to provide exceptional service for their small business banking clients and help position them for long-term growth and success,” said Garrett Adams, General Manager of Small Business at nCino. “We offer our customers the opportunity to focus on meaningful work and build positive, profitable relationships with their clients, while their tech does the heavy lifting. We’re very excited to continue this journey with PeoplesBank and look forward to further enabling them to support their small business clients and the communities in which they live and work.”

PeoplesBank’s Amy Doll will be speaking alongside nCino’s Garrett Adams in a keynote session at The American Banker’s Small Business conference tomorrow, detailing the secrets to PeoplesBank’s small business success. PeoplesBank will also highlight one of their clients, Martin’s Snacks, to showcase their journey scaling production to become a prominent player in their industry. For more information, please visit the conference website to learn more about the session entitled: “Case Study: Strategy, Technology, Speed: PeoplesBank’s Secrets to Small Business Banking Success.”

