ADDITIONAL RM2 MILLION RECEIVED TO UPGRADE JOHOR ZOO – MB

The state government received an additional allocation of RM2 million from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) to upgrade the Johor Zoo.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said there are many initiatives and plans from MOTAC and the state government which are actively being carried out, to ensure that the tourism sector in Johor continues to thrive.

"The state government would like to thank the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing for channelling an additional allocation of RM2 million for the upgrading works of the Johor Zoo.

“Hopefully all suggestions and views will be considered so that the tourism sector in Johor continues to thrive and thus be able to raise the state of Johor as the world's preferred tourism destination. Insya_Allah,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said the work to upgrade the Johor Zoo has just started and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Earlier, the Menteri Besar accompanied Tiong visiting several interesting places in the city.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency