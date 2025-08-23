Adamson and Ateneo Secure Wins in Shakey’s National Invitationals

Mandaue: Adamson University banked on Shaina Nitura to prevail over the University of San Carlos (USC), 25-16, 31-33, 25-18, 25-12, in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Visayas leg at the Mandaue Sports Complex in Cebu on Friday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, Alas Pilipinas member Shaina Nitura delivered a game-high 28 points off 22 attacks, four blocks, and two aces as the Lady Falcons bounced back from a second-set loss to overcome the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) champion Lady Warriors. Frances Mordi contributed 11 points, Red Bascon had nine, while Mary Ann Del Moral and Kim Rocha each scored eight points.

Adamson head coach JP Yude fielded his second stringers in the second set where USC took a 24-21 lead. Nitura returned to the court, tying the score at 31-all before a service error allowed the Lady Warriors to claim the set on Julianne Yu’s attack. “I’m really happy with how they responded to what happened in the second set. That’s what we want to see, even if they lose a set, they’re eager to make up for it in the next set,” Yude said.

In the other match, Ateneo de Manila University survived the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14. Zey Mitzi Pacia scored 13 points off nine attacks, two blocks, and two aces; while Maria Robielle Angela Silla and Faith Nisperos contributed 12 points each for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo head coach, Brazilian Sergio Veloso, commented on the team’s performance, saying, “We have a lot of rookies and it’s a new system. They need to know how to play in this situation. You have the fans, you have an opponent and you have to feel this kind of pressure.” Veloso emphasized the need for his team to translate their practice performance into match situations, despite their 33 errors.

Angelica Salvador scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Panthers, who rallied from 22-24 to take the third set. Cherish Dayame added 13 points, while Katrina Inot and Juciel Nadera scored seven points each.