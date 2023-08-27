ACTIVE STUDIES AND ENGAGEMENT SESSIONS CONDUCTED TO EMPOWER ORANG ASLI ACT 1954 – JAKOA

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) Director-General, Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor said the department was actively conducting studies and engagement sessions to empower the Orang Asli Act 1954 (Act 134).

She said the empowerment of Act 134 covers numerous matters affecting the Orang Asli community, including land ownership as well as registration of marriages and births.

"I hope, in five to 10 years, the Orang Asli community will own land with titles on par with mainstream society (through the empowerment of Act 134).

"And that it will provide the Orang Asli with a brighter future,” she said after the Melaka state Emblems, Titles, and Awards ceremony in conjunction with the 74th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

She was conferred the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM) award, which carries the title "Datuk".

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the amendment of the Act was important as there are several constraints involving the rights of the Orang Asli community currently.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency