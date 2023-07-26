Abalos urges LGUs to remain vigilant as Egay still affects PH

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday urged local government units (LGUs) to remain vigilant as Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon continue to affect most parts of Luzon and several areas in the Visayas. Abalos reported during the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) emergency meeting that majority of the provinces in the path of Egay have implemented their respective pre-disaster response and mitigation measures. 'Maganda ang ating naging preparedness. Malayo pa lang ang bagyo ay nakapre-position na ang ating mga assets, nakaready na ang ating response plans, evacuation centers at command centers ng mga LGUs (We have done good preparation. We have prepositioned our assets, response plans are ready, evacuation centers and command centers of LGUs are in place),' Abalos said. Abalos, however, advised LGUs not to let their guards down as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Egay will still bring rains as enhanced by the southwest monsoon. 'That's why we should remain ready to ensure the safety of our people,' he said. In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Egay slightly weakened as it accelerated northwestward over the waters of Luzon Strait. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 remains hoisted over Bangui, Pagudpud, Burgos and Pasuquin towns in Ilocos Norte province. Meanwhile, Abalos said the DILG will continue working with other agencies involved in the disaster preparedness and response clusters of the NDRRMC to comply with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen the country's disaster preparedness and response capabilities. He said local government units have improved their capacities to respond during disasters as they continuously adhere to the Operation Listo manual which lists down critical preparedness actions that LGUs should do before, during, and after disasters. In his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) last Monday, Marcos said the government is 'reorganizing our response teams to make them more adaptable, agile and effective in times of calamities and crises, with a clear unity of command.'

Source: Philippines News Agency