6 NegOcc Associations Benefit from Sustainable Livelihood Program

Kabankalan City: Six associations in two local government units in southern Negros Occidental have benefited from various projects launched this February with assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD 6 (Western Visayas) reported on Thursday that the Bantayan SLP Workers Association in Kabankalan City has begun its electronic or e-payment services in partnership with private bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.

The 21-member association obtained a seed capital fund of PHP300,000 to kickstart the e-payment services project, which offers a range of benefits for communities that make transactions easier, more accessible, and safer. SLP Negros Occidental provincial coordinator Ramil Raquit encouraged the officers and members to maintain their spirit of unity and focus on improving their livelihood by expanding the reach of e-payment services.

In Hinigaran town, five livelihood projects under the SLP, some with seed capital amounting to PHP350,000 and PHP400,000, also commenced in separate launch rites held earlier this week. These are the general merchandise store of Hinigaran Persons with Disability Vendors Association, and the rice retailing project of Hinigaran Women’s Agripreneur Association, both in Barangay Paticui.

Others are the rice retailing project of Alliance of the Hinigaran Gays Association in Barangay Tagda; the carwash services of Alliance of Hinigaran Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association Federated Association in Barangay 3; and the retail and wholesale of fresh fruits, vegetables, and fish of the Hinigaran Market Vendors Association in Barangay IV.

‘The projects aim to address the community’s basic needs while creating sustainable income and improving the quality of life of the program participants joining the associations,’ the DSWD-6 said in a statement. The SLP is a capacity-building program for the identified poor, vulnerable, and marginalized households and communities aimed at providing viable interventions and support to improve the program participants’ socio-economic conditions by accessing and acquiring necessary assets to engage in and maintain a thriving livelihood.