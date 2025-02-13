‘HELPS’ Online System to Ease Access to DSWD Regulatory Services

Manila: The newest digital platform of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), dubbed ‘Harmonized Electronic License and Permit System’ or HELPS, will serve as a virtual one-stop-shop for the agency’s regulatory services for social welfare and development agencies (SWDAs), an agency official said.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a media forum, Standards Bureau Division Chief Anna Maria Alexa Ledesma stated that HELPS will harness the power of technology to modernize access to DSWD’s regulatory services. “This initiative is a product of the year-long commitment of the department. Dito po sa (Here in) HELPS, there is no need for our SWDAs to fall in line, they can go online,” Ledesma said.

The HELPS platform is set to be officially launched on February 18 at the SMX Convention Center as part of the DSWD’s 74th anniversary celebration. The operationalization of HELPS aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s socio-economic agenda focusing on the digitalization of government systems and processes.

“Ang goal naman po talaga ng HELPS ay mas marami pa tayong malisensiyahan na (The real goal of HELPS is to license more) SWDAs, and in turn, marami din silang matutulungan na (they will help more) beneficiaries and, overall, lead to improved quality service,” Ledesma explained.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 43734, as amended by RA No. 10847, the DSWD issues certifications for the registration, license to operate, and accreditation (CRLA) of SWDAs, people’s organizations (POs), and other civil society organizations (CSOs). These services can now be accessed online via the HELPS system, eliminating delays associated with traditional processes.

Through the digital application system, the issuance of the CRLA will be streamlined from 90 days to seven days, and the processing steps reduced from 49 to just 12. The documentary requirements have also been simplified from 50 to just 11 documents. The online platform allows CRLA applicants to seamlessly proceed with the application for public solicitation permits, required for SWDAs desiring to solicit or receive contributions from the public for charitable purposes.

SWDAs may also submit their applications for duty-exempt importation (DEI) through HELPS, enabling non-government organizations (NGOs) to import goods without paying tax duties. With the streamlined requirements and process, Ledesma noted that more SWDAs would be encouraged to utilize the agency’s regulatory services, contributing to ensuring that standards are upheld by organizations engaged in delivering social welfare programs.

“For 2025, now with the help of HELPS, the agency’s target is to accommodate 1,362 SWDAs for licensing and accreditation,” she said. Ledesma assured that monitoring mechanisms involving face-to-face visitation for SWDAs will remain in place, ensuring no blind spots for non-compliance or unethical management in the operations of registered, licensed, and accredited organizations or agencies.