Negros Occidental Police Commits to Ensuring Security for May 12 Elections Amid Mt. Kanlaon Threat

Negros Occidental: The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) has pledged to prioritize security measures for the upcoming national and local elections on May 12, amidst concerns about a potential eruption of Mt. Kanlaon. NOCPPO director Col. Rainerio De Chavez made this commitment during a peace covenant signing with candidates for provincial and congressional positions at the police provincial headquarters in Camp Alfredo M. Montelibano.

According to Philippines News Agency, Col. De Chavez emphasized the importance of maintaining security despite the challenges posed by the possible volcanic activity. He assured that NOCPPO would be vigilant in fulfilling its duties to ensure a smooth electoral process. The peace covenant was signed by 13 out of the 41 official candidates for governor, vice governor, board member, and legislative district representatives, along with officials from the Commission on Elections, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Army, and Philippine Coast Guard.

Among the signatories were three congressional candidates: Victorias City Mayor Javier Benitez from the third district, Lea Delfinado from the fourth district, and re-electionist Rep. Emilio Bernardino Yulo from the fifth district. Other notable attendees included Bago City Mayor Nicholas Yulo, board member Sixto Guanzon Jr., and Sagay City councilor Arthur Christopher Mara±on.

Col. De Chavez highlighted that the peace covenant represents a collective effort to combat electoral violence and misconduct. He urged candidates and their supporters to engage in honest campaigns and prioritize community welfare. In addition, Provincial elections supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria called for a fair, respectful, and peaceful electoral process, underscoring the importance of unity and democratic celebration.