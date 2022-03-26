﻿4th dose rollout for seniors, front-liners mulled in late April

The rollout of the fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for senior citizens and medical front-liners could take place by end of April once the emergency use authorization (EUA) has been approved, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

In a Laging Handa briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the agency has applied for amendments in the EUA of select vaccines to be used as a second booster shot.

“Hinahanda na po natin ang ating mga guidelines at patuloy na nakikipagtalastasan sa mga eksperto (We are preparing the guidelines and we continue to discuss this with our experts,” she said.

“Uumpisahan na ito kapag ma-approve na ang EUA at guidelines. Tinatanya natin mga last week of April baka puwede nating simulan ito (We will start this by the last week of April once the EUA and the guidelines have been approved),” she added.

The DOH targets administering the additional dose to individuals in the high-risk and vulnerable groups, or those in the A1, A2, and A3 populations.

Cabotaje stressed two doses of vaccine are not enough for the vulnerable groups as immunity wanes over time, especially for seniors, hence the need for an additional shot.

As of this posting, some 11.7 million individuals have received their third coronavirus vaccine doses.

The country has also fully vaccinated over 65.5 million people as of March 24. Cabotaje reported.

Source: Philippines News Agency