42 PROJECTS COSTING RM1.44 BLN APPROVED FOR JALB PROGRAMME IN KELANTAN – NIK NAZMI

A total of 42 projects involving an allocation of RM1.44 billion have been approved for the rural roads (JALB) programme which will include upgrading of bridges in Kelantan.

Kelantan State Development Action Council (MTPNg) joint chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the programme was approved under the Third Rolling Plan (RP3) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

"For 2023, a total of RM122.95 million has been allocated for the implementation of three projects under JALB, which include road and bridge constructions from Kampung Joh to Kampung Belimbing and from Kampung Joh to Kampung Kuala Sat as well as the road construction project from Kampung Joh to Kampung Mata Ayer, Machang.

“These projects will complete the rural alternative road network involving the districts of Kota Bharu, Machang and Tanah Merah," he said after a visit and briefing on the federal bridge construction project from Kampung Joh to Kampung Belimbing here today.

Elaborating, Nik Nazmi said the three projects are expected to reduce the travel time and distance between the three districts by up to 20 minutes and 15 kilometres respectively.

He said the government was committed to reducing the infrastructure gap between rural and regional roads in an effort to end poverty in Kelantan.

"The implementation of the JALB project will have an impact on development, create smooth traffic flow and improve economic and social well-being, especially in Machang which will no longer be known as a dead town.

Earlier, Nik Nazmi also checked on the expansion and upgrade of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) Pengkalan Chepa, Kota Bharu and the Labok Industrial Building System (IBS) Construction Park here.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency