4 ranking cops get new assignments in latest PNP reshuffle

Four ranking police officials have been included in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP). Based on PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.'s order that took effect Monday, PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) chief Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas was designated as acting director of Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-A (Calabarzon). Replacing Lucas as acting FEO chief is Brig. Gen. Roger Quesada. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug was designated as acting director of the PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao while Col. Florendo Gerdan Jr. was named officer in charge of the PNP Engineering Service.

Source: Philippines News Agency