3rd super health center to rise in Davao del Sur

A third super health center (SHC), which will provide more than basic health services, will soon rise in Purok 2, Barangay Guihing here. The SHC, a medium-type polyclinic and bigger than a rural health center, aims to decongest hospitals in the province. The PHP11.5-million project will have an outpatient department, laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, birthing, diagnostic, pharmacy, and emergency services. The first SHC in the province, located in Matanao town, is almost finished while the one in Digos City broke ground last month. Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, who attended the groundbreaking activity here on Saturday afternoon, said three more SHCs will be established in the province. 'All the services are free and you can extend it like putting a dialysis machine. We bring the services closer to the people and they don't need to go to the hospitals,' said Go, who helps fund SHCs after seeing the need to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural regions. Underserved areas often lack proper healthcare infrastructure, resulting in limited access to essential services such as diagnostics, treatment, and preventive care, Go said when he pushed for the initiative in 2021. He also urged residents to avail of the services of his other initiative, Malasakit Center, which offers medical and other social welfare assistance and can be found in public hospitals. 'These are for the poor and indigents and you can also avail this here in your province and at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City,' Go added. Meanwhile, along with the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation distribution of PHP3,000 cash each to 1,000 senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and marginalized workers, Go gave away bicycles, volleyballs and basketballs, crutches, pairs of shoes, mobile tablets, food and grocery packs, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to the beneficiaries.

Source: Philippines News Agency