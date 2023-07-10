31 ‘SICK’ PRIVATE HOUSING PROJECTS REHABILITATED FROM MAY 1-31

A total of 31 ‘sick’ private housing projects involving 3,299 housing units were rehabilitated between May 1 and 31, said Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

“Of that total, 28 housing projects have received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) while the other three projects are back on the construction schedule,” he told a press conference regarding the latest status of sick and abandoned private housing projects here today.

Overall, he said 149 sick private housing projects have been rehabilitated involving 17,436 housing units with a value of RM15.2 billion that have either received a CCC or back on the construction schedule since the action committee for sick and abandoned private housing projects was established.

The action committee, established on Dec 30, 2022, aims at finding a more focused and strategic approach that will have a positive impact in solving the issue of sick and abandoned projects in the country.

"This committee is always ready to be a facilitator in resolving matters with the ministry (Ministry of Local Government Development) including related agencies for the purpose of speeding up the process of completion and issuance of the CCC," he said.

Akmal Nasrullah added that as of May 31, delayed projects had decreased from 141 to 124.

