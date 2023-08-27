3 killed in ‘racially motivated’ attack in Florida

A US gunman in a deadly "racially motivated" attack in Jacksonville, Florida, had a gun with Nazi symbols and left a manifesto that said 'he hated black people,' according to officials on Saturday. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook confirmed the deaths after a shooting at a store on Kings Road in Jacksonville, Florida. Police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university. Mayor Donna Deegan told the WJXT television station that multiple fatalities were inside a Dollar General store, without providing further details. 'This is unacceptable,' said Deegan. 'One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.

Source: Philippines News Agency