3 ex-NPA rebels in Eastern Samar receive gov’t cash aid

Tacloban: Three former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels from Eastern Samar province on Friday received financial assistance under the Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Each received PHP65,000, distributed at the conference hall of the provincial capitol in Borongan City.

Alias “Raffy” from Barangay Osmeña, General MacArthur and alias “Jumong” from Barangay Pinanag-an, Borongan City, both in Eastern Samar, surrendered to the 78th Infantry Battalion on May 15, 2023; while alias “Bañez” from Barangay Yabon, Hinabangan, Samar surrendered to the 78th Infantry Battalion on June 15, 2022.

‘The provincial government has various programs and services that could serve as stepping stones for them to start a new life with their families. We are always happy to serve those who have already abandoned the armed struggle and chose to embrace the true government,’ Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, who handed the cheques to the three, said.

e E-CLIP is a comprehensive, integrated, and community-based national program that is locally implemented to address the legal status and security of former rebels, as well as their economic, social, and psychological rehabilitation needs.

Source: Philippines News agency