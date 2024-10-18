Weekend road repairs set in 5 NCR cities

Manila: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would conduct road repair and reblocking activities covering various road sections in five cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) this weekend.

In an advisory, the DPWH said the road works will start from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 21) in Quezon City, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Navotas and Malabon.

In Mandaluyong City, asphalt overlaying will be conducted along, Connecticut Street to Rochester Street (EDSA/buslane/southbound), Ortigas Avenue to Berkeley Street (EDSA/buslane/southbound) and Pioneer to Reliance Street (EDSA/buslane/northbound).

Concrete reblocking will be done along SM North EDSA to Nueva Ecija Ext. Street (EDSA/buslane/northbound), Roosevelt Station to Bansalangin Street (EDSA/southbound), Bansalangin Street to West Avenue (EDSA/southbound), Total Station to Zuzuaregui Street (Commonwealth/all lanes/northbound), Quezon Avenue to Philam footbridge (EDSA/2nd lane/northbound), all in Quezon City.

Asphalt overlaying will

also be conducted fronting Concentrix to Petron (Commonwealth/all lanes/southbound), also in Quezon City.

Also scheduled in some parts of Camanava are road reblocking along A. Mabini Street to V. Delos Reyes Street (Gen. San Miguel Street) in Caloocan City; concrete reblocking along Tierra Santa to Kahunari Street; and construction of box culvert along Estrella Street to Varadero Street in Navotas City.

In Malabon City, concrete reblocking/construction of box culvert will be conducted along M.H. Del Pilar Street, M.H. Del Pilar Street from Rodriguez Street to Panghulo Street, Sacristia Street to Estrella Street (Sevilla Boulevard/outer lane) and C4 Road to Maya-Maya Street (Dagat-Dagatan Avenue/outer lane).

Motorists are advised to take other lanes to avoid inconvenience.

The DPWH-NCR said the projects are part of its regular preventive maintenance activities to ensure safety and mobility of national roads in the region.

Source: Philippines News agency