State universities, colleges use research to help fight poverty

Tacloban: Twenty-six state universities and colleges (SUCs) and other stakeholders have committed to support poverty alleviation and sustainable development during the 5th International Poverty Conference hosted by two schools in Eastern Visayas.

These schools in the Philippines and abroad will share their research works on poverty alleviation and sustainable development to empower poor communities.

Samar State University (SSU) president Redentor Palencia said Friday that this year’s conference, held Oct. 16 and 17 at Summit Hotel here, saw an increase in the number of collaborators to 17 SUCs from just one in 2017.

‘We started in 2017, alone. Now, after eight years, we have 17 higher education institutions combating poverty in the Philippines. We also have a university partner from Vietnam, six national government agencies, and two local government units as strong SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) partners,’ Palencia said in an interview.

‘The role of research and partnership for the goal is powerful. T

hey can never be undermined as they bring positive and lasting impact towards one thing, and that is social transformation,’ Palencia added.

SSU, located in Catbalogan City, Samar, co-hosted this year’s conference with Southern Leyte State University of Sogod, Southern Leyte.

In a statement, Commission on Higher Education Eastern Visayas Director Maximo Aljibe highlighted the importance of education in combating and solving the poverty problem.

‘We encourage students to pursue careers that contribute to economic growth and create employment opportunities,’ Aljibe said.

He added that their agency supports research and development projects by funding them, especially if the aim is to address poverty-related issues.

‘These projects are not just academic exercises. They have real-world implications that can directly improve the living condition of marginalized communities by leveraging the expertise of SUCs. We aim to create sustainable solutions that empower local populations and foster inclusive growth,’ A

ljibe added.

The conference focused on meeting the following SDG targets: SDG 1 – No Poverty; SDG 2 – Zero Hunger; SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth; SDG 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities; and SDG 17 – Partnership for the Goals.

The SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that by 2030 that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Source: Philippines News agency