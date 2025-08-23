22 Healthcare Providers Partner with DSWD to Expand Access to Medical Services

Quezon city: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has announced a significant expansion of its partnership network, with 22 hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, and medical suppliers now accepting guarantee letters (GLs) from the agency. This initiative, led by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, aims to enhance the availability and accessibility of medical services for crisis-affected individuals across the Philippines.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new partnerships were formalized during a signing ceremony at the DSWD central office in Quezon City. Secretary Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the partnering institutions for their commitment to aiding indigent patients through the acceptance of DSWD-issued GLs, which assure service providers that the government will cover part or all of the patients’ medical expenses.

The inclusion of these additional partners is expected to streamline access to medical and related services for beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program. The move is intended to offer greater convenience and quicker service to Filipinos facing health crises.

Secretary Gatchalian highlighted the impact of the AICS program, which has already assisted over 6.2 million individuals in the first half of 2025. To further enhance the delivery of services, the DSWD is working on automating the AICS processes, which will include both dispensing and billing procedures to ensure timely payments and efficient service provision.

The roster of new partner hospitals includes Allied Care Experts Medical Center Mandaluyong and Valenzuela, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Commonwealth Hospital and Medical Center, among others. Pharmaceutical partners now encompass companies such as CGD Medical Depot Inc., Generika Drugstore, and Vital Health Pharmaceutical Corporation, enhancing the scope of medical supplies available to patients.

Moreover, the DSWD has extended its network to include therapy and learning centers, implant distributors, and dialysis providers, ensuring a comprehensive support system for its clients. This strategic expansion underscores the DSWD’s commitment to serving the healthcare needs of Filipinos through collaborative efforts with both private and government sectors.