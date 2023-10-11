Latest News

2 Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict: DFA chief

The Philippine government confirmed on Wednesday that two Filipinos were killed in the war between Israeli forces and the Hamas group. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), however, has yet to release detailed information, including where the Filipinos were killed. 'The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,' said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in a post over X, formerly Twitter. 'The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law,' he added. Based on the latest DFA data, there are more than 30,000 Filipinos in Israel and 137 in Gaza. In its latest bulletin on Oct. 11, the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv said there are at least six Filipinos still unaccounted for in Israel. Manalo assured the public that the Philippine government would continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipino nationals in Israel and Palestine.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.