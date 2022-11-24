2 ex-cops nabbed in anti-drug op in Zambo City

Two former police officers were arrested in an anti-drug operation here, a top police official said Wednesday.

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, said Abdulgafar Turadji Jr., 41; and Lejer Abbilani, 42, were arrested by ZCPO’s Station 6 operatives in an anti-drug operation around 11:23 p.m. Tuesday in Sitio Talon-Talon Loop, Barangay Talon-Talon.

Police said Turadji is a high-value suspect being a member of the local Adas drug syndicate, while Abbilani is a newly-identified drug personality.

Both were discharged from police service for drug-related charges.

Lorenzo said the anti-drug operation was launched against the two after they agreed to transact with an undercover cop.

The operation resulted in the seizure of two grams of suspected shabu packed in five plastic sachets worth PHP13,600 and other pieces of evidence.

The suspects, who will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, were placed under the custody of the ZCPO.

Source: Philippines News Agency