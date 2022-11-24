Lacuna vows Manileños to see her ‘brand of governance’ soon

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said Wednesday her constituents will soon see the city being run by her “brand of governance”.

“They will feel our difference. Right now, they can see little by little, but next year, they will feel the brand of Honey,” Lacuna said during the “Balitaan sa Harbor View” forum hosted by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association.

This came as Lacuna, a former vice mayor, admitted that the challenge is for her to be out of the shadow of her predecessor Franciso “Isko” Domagoso.

“Maybe the people are still not used to Mayor Isko is no longer the head of the city. I assured them that I will continue all the projects and programs started by the past administration since I was also part of it,” she added.

Lacuna, the capital city’s first female mayor, admitted that her first 100 days in office was “easy” as she has been a part of the previous administration.

“As you all know, I became a partner of Mayor Isko, not just an introduction to the programs and policies but I was actually a part of it, so the transition was not difficult for me,” she said.

Lacuna also served as councilor of the city’s fourth district from 2004 to 2013.

