2 drug personalities fall in Laguna

CALAMBA CITY: Operatives of the Laguna Provincial Police Office (LPPO), as part of an enhanced campaign against individuals with standing arrest warrants, captured two fugitives who were wanted for separate drug offenses. Col. Gauvin Mel Unos, acting LPPO director, told reporters on Wednesday that the first suspect, identified only as 'Jocelyn,' was wanted for alleged drug trafficking until her arrest in Santa Rosa City on Tuesday. Biñan City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 152 recommended no bail for her temporary liberty. The second erstwhile fugitive, identified only as 'John,' was earlier convicted for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 and arrested in Biñan City on Monday, Unos said. "Jocelyn" is currently locked up in a custodial facility pending her court date while "John" is expected to be transferred to a penal facility to serve out his sentence. 'The accomplishments of the Biñan Component City Police Station and Santa Rosa Component City Police Station s how the relentless effort of the Laguna PNP (Philippine National Police) against most wanted persons and others evading justice,' Unos said. Source: Philippines News Agency