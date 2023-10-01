2 Chinese nationals held for gun ban violation

Two Chinese nationals were arrested allegedly for violation of the election gun ban at an eatery in San Rafael, Bulacan on Saturday. In a news release Sunday, Bulacan police director Col. Relly Arnedo said Cao Jie, 35, and Jia Zi Cong, 27, were arrested for carrying a caliber .45 pistol and .9mm pistol at 1 p.m., in Barangay Caingin. The two Chinese, both employees of Momarco Vegetable Plantation in the same village, were reported by concerned citizens to the police for openly carrying short firearms while at a local eatery. Police immediately went to the area and arrested the suspects, who also yielded six rounds of ammunition for .45 caliber pistol and nine rounds for the .9 mm pistol. The gun ban period began on Aug. 28 and will end Nov. 29. The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls will be on Oct. 30. The arrested suspects are under the custody of the San Rafael police while criminal complaints for violation of the Omnibus Election Code and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency