12 REGIONS NATIONWIDE RECORD UNHEALTHY API LEVELS AS AT 4 PM

A total of 12 regions nationwide have recorded unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) readings as of 4 pm, with Nilai in Negeri Sembilan the most severly affected area with an API reading of 162.

According to the Malaysian Department of Environment (JAS) Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS) website, Cheras and Batu Muda in the capital city registered readings of 161 and 137, while Putrajaya recorded 154.

In Selangor, Banting and Shah Alam were the most severely affected, with readings of 155 respectively, followed by Petaling Jaya (154), Johan Setia (149), and Klang (123).

Other places with API exceeding 100 are Taiping, Perak (109); Negeri Sembilan, Nilai (162), Seremban (157) and Port Dickson (154).

Fifty-four additional areas were in the moderate range with readings between 51-100, while other areas had good API readings below 50.

