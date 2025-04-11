Latest News

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

1 Killed, PHP28.5 Million Worth of ‘Shabu’ Seized in Para±aque Buy-Bust

Para±aque City: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP28.5 million during a buy-bust operation in Para±aque City on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of one suspect and the arrest of three others.

According to Philippines News Agency, the anti-narcotics body stated that the suspects, with aliases Lala, Allan, and Binny, were nabbed during the operation in Barangay San Antonio at about 5 p.m. Another suspect, alias Sady, was killed while four PDEA agents were wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Seized from the operation were 4.2 kilograms of suspected shabu, a vehicle, mobile phones, buy-bust money, identification cards, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, ammunition, and several documents. The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The wounded PDEA agents were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

POPULAR NEWS

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Copyright ©2025 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.