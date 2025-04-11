Para±aque City: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP28.5 million during a buy-bust operation in Para±aque City on Wednesday, which resulted in the death of one suspect and the arrest of three others.

According to Philippines News Agency, the anti-narcotics body stated that the suspects, with aliases Lala, Allan, and Binny, were nabbed during the operation in Barangay San Antonio at about 5 p.m. Another suspect, alias Sady, was killed while four PDEA agents were wounded in the ensuing gunfight.

Seized from the operation were 4.2 kilograms of suspected shabu, a vehicle, mobile phones, buy-bust money, identification cards, drug paraphernalia, a firearm, ammunition, and several documents. The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The wounded PDEA agents were brought to the hospital for medical treatment.