Para±aque City: The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) has recognized four personnel who thwarted an attempt by six suspects to abduct an alleged Chinese criminal syndicate leader in Para±aque City.

According to Philippines News Agency, BJMP Chief, Jail Director Ruel Rivera, awarded the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting and Medalya ng Kagalingan to the four jail officers on Wednesday. The officers successfully prevented armed men from abducting Hu Yang from inside the bureau’s vehicle as it traveled on a service road of the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) on April 7. The incident took place while Hu was being transported back to his detention facility after attending a court hearing at the Makati Regional Trial Court.

The suspects opened fire on the BJMP transport vehicle, prompting the jail personnel to return fire, which forced the armed men to retreat. Hu Yang was safely returned to the jail facility.

‘Ang kanilang mabilis at mahusay na tugon ay sumasalamin ng kanilang katapangan, propesyonalismo, at tunay na serbisyo-publiko (Their quick and prompt response reflects their courage, professionalism, and genuine public service),’ Rivera noted.

One of the vehicles used by the fleeing suspects crashed into a tree, leading the suspects to flee on foot toward the mangrove forest at the Las Pi±as-Para±aque Wetland Park. With the assistance of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) forces, six suspects were arrested. Those apprehended included Filipinos James Bales Lasam, 28; Jerom Pascua Salvador, 31; Jerry Calino Escalde, 30; and John Paul Chua, 51, along with Chinese nationals Yang Yang Shin and Wang Hongjie.

Recovered from the suspects were a replica grenade, several US dollar bills, a .357 Magnum revolver with live ammunition, one fired cartridge case, and suspected illegal drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Jail Officer 2 Leif Joseph Talanquines sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and was taken to the Ospital ng Para±aque for treatment. The other BJMP officers involved in the incident were unharmed and are receiving appropriate support from authorities.

NCRPO Director, Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin, praised the Para±aque police and SWAT teams for their role in preventing the escape of the Chinese suspect. Aberin stated that Hu is allegedly a leader of a criminal syndicate involved in kidnapping, car theft, extortion, and gun-running activities. Hu was arrested in Para±aque City last year and is reportedly wanted in China on kidnapping charges.