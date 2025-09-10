Zoom recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service for the first time

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). This is Zoom’s first inclusion in the Magic Quadrant for CCaaS, just three years after launching Zoom Contact Center in 2022.

Zoom believes this recognition highlights the strength of Zoom’s AI-first approach to customer experience, where AI is embedded in the platform from the ground up to support both self-service automation and live agent assistance.

“To us, being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS so soon after launching Zoom Contact Center is an incredible milestone,” said Chris Morrissey, general manager of Zoom CX. “We believe this validates our AI-first platform strategy and underscores our commitment to helping organizations move faster, operate smarter, and transform customer experience in a meaningful, differentiated way.”

Zoom’s recognition in the CCaaS Magic Quadrant follows its presence in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS. Zoom believes this reflects the strength of Zoom’s unified platform strategy, delivering both communication and contact center capabilities within a single, easy-to-use experience.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS here to read the full report.

To learn more about Zoom Contact Center, visit the Zoom website .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Jason Bridge, Megan Marek Fernandez, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, September 10th, 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Zoom

Zoom’s mission is to provide an AI-first work platform for human connection. Reimagine teamwork with Zoom Workplace — Zoom’s open collaboration platform with AI Companion that empowers teams to be more productive. Together with Zoom Workplace, Zoom’s Business Services for sales, marketing, and customer experience teams, including Zoom Contact Center, strengthen customer relationships throughout the customer lifecycle. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more information at zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9526834