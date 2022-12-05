Zambo City Muay Thai medal haulers feted

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The city government has recognized athletes of this city who saw action in the 2022 Muay Thai National Championship in Subic, Zambales from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3.

The athletes were feted by Mayor John Dalipe during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall.

With the support of the city government, the delegation brought home three gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. The gold medalists included Ryan Jakiri, Rudzma Abubakar, and Andrei Garcia.

The silver medalists were Ghen Yhan Berdon, Prince Ian Berdon and Noel Alabata while Jojie Pajaron and Hersky John Veloro took home bronze medals.

Dalipe commended the medal haulers for bringing honor and fame to the city, as he reaffirmed his commitment to sports development.

Also feted were coaches Reynold Trasmonte, Arnold Palpal-latoc and Kenneth Fausto.

Dr. Cecile Atilano, city sports development officer, said the sports medalists will receive cash incentives from the local government

