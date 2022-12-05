Bukidnon LGU, stakeholders mull mountain trail reopening

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The local government unit (LGU) of Malaybalay City in Bukidnon and several stakeholders are mulling the reopening of the mountain trail leading to the peak of Mount Dulang-dulang to revive tourism.

In a statement Monday, lawyer Albert Lagamon, chairman of Kitanglad Integrated Non-government Organizations, said the planned reopening of the Dalwangan route going to Mt. Dulang-dulang is also an opportunity to instill responsible mountaineering.

“Tourism is really a business, and our capital is nature itself, so we must be responsible about managing it and have a really deep cultural sensitivity in terms of dealing with the indigenous peoples,” said Lagamon, who is also the past president of Northern Mindanao Mountaineering Society (Normms).

The Dalwangan route, which is under the jurisdiction of Barangay Dalwangan, Malaybalay City, is regarded by seasoned mountaineers as an extreme trail and not advisable to take for beginners.

Mt. Dulang-dulang, also known as “D2,” has an elevation of 2,938 meters above sea level overlooking the Mt. Kitanglad Range Natural Park.

Last month, the Malaybalay’s tourism division, together with the city’s disaster risk reduction management office, conducted a final assessment with recommendations from Normms and the Bukidnon Mountaineering Club Incorporated.

Other participants also shared insights with the group that could help in the post-climb evaluation.

The evaluation ended with proposals of coordination of all the stakeholders in making Mt. Dulang-dulang via the Dalwangan route, a newly reopened mountain tourism site in Malaybala

Source: Philippines News Agency