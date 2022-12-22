Yachting: At the Yacht Club de Monaco the YCM Awards – Trophée Credit Suisse ceremony

MONACO, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrating the arrival of new members and rewarding the best sailors. The Yacht Club de Monaco gathered for the traditional winter cocktail party at the presence of his President H.S.H. Prince Albert II and the Monaco Minister of State HE Mr Pierre Dartout. “It’s a pleasure to welcome the new members in our community and it’s an important moment because our members contribute to spread the values of the Club as well as our responsibility to tackle climate change and support ocean preservation. This year has been relevant sport-wise as well with the J/70 Worldchampionship which has seen competing more than 400 sailors from 23 nations and 90 boats”, said Prince Albert II. “It’s an occasion for different generations to share their passion of the sea and everyone has its own way to living that passion. It’s a moment when we can all share and discover what achievements some members have done in the year so it’s’ really enjoyable”, added YCM vice-president Pierre Casiraghi.

In 2022, YCM was also active offshore with two members on the start of the 12th Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe. Boris Herrmann (Malizia-Seaexplorer) and Oren Nataf (Rayon Vert) were competing in this legendary solo race, “We were very proud to have two boats flying the YCM flag on the start of this prestigious transatlantic,” continued the sovereign. Boris Herrmann, skipper for Team Malizia founded by Pierre Casiraghi, will be heading for Alicante in Spain for the start on 15th January 2023 of The Ocean Race, a round the world in stages with crew.

The attachment to the sea and to sporting events are the fundamental principles of the club which brings together the best sailors in the world. The celebration allowed them to be honored at the YCM Awards – Credit Suisse Trophy. The trophy for Ycm Sailor of the year 2022 went to Pierrik Devic. Nominated for the first time, Devic has distinguished himself by his remarkable regularity in the J/70 classification. Crowned Vice-World Champion of the series in Monaco, he has shown extreme consistency throughout the season. “It’s a great honor and a great pleasure. I have to thank my team, it’s been a year of hard work and it’s an amazing achievement for us. For me ambience it’s very important. You can’t have great result without a strong team and you need a great atmosphere on board which the Yacht Club is providing through the coaches and the environment”, said Devik. Among the nominees were great helmsmen: Nico Poons, RC44 world champion, Pierrik Devic, J/70 world vice-champion, Joost Schuijff, winner of the Rolex Middle Sea Race (Monohull Line of Honours), Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, vice-champion of Europe in Swan36, Vladimir Prosikhin, vice-world champion in Melges 20 or Leonardo Ferragamo, world champion in Swan50. The evening was also an opportunity to salute the new generation of sailors. For the second time in his young career, Noah Garcia won the cup. After a first consecration in 2019 in Optimist, he was awarded for his very good season in ILCA 4, punctuated by a title of champion of France. The ceremony was preceded by the presentation of a new distinction by HSH Prince Albert II to all the winners since the creation of the event in 2005. In 2022, members of the YCM saw things big and beyond the sporting prism. Aiming to a better future and feeling the need to bear witness to the state of the oceans, Fabrice Papazian and François Miribel embarked on Boréal 47 Sir Ernst to Antarctica and during the celebration presented their book ‘Sir Ernst’. After the white continent, here they are again preparing their departure for Patagonia, a new expedition during which funds will be collected and donated to a research institute against pediatric cancer.

At the dawn of a new year and the 70th celebrations, YCM intends to maintain its course on major sporting, environmental and innovative projects, under the aegis of the Monaco Capital of Advanced Yachting approach, to contribute to development of sustainable yachting.

