Weeklong ops net 446 suspects, P2.6-M shabu in C. Luzon

Police in Central Luzon has arrested a total of 446 law offenders and seized some PHP2.6 million worth of illegal drugs in weeklong anti-crime operations.

In a statement Monday, Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3) chief, said the anti-criminality operations from Oct. 2 to 8 were part of their continuing efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

Pasiwen said of the 446 arrested persons, 178 persons have standing warrants of arrest, 172 for illegal drugs, 72 for illegal gambling, 12 for robbery and 12 for illegal possession of firearms.

Of the 178 suspects with warrants of arrest, 40 are most wanted for various crimes ranging from murder, rape and frustrated murder.

Authorities also seized PHP2.6 million worth of illegal drugs, PHP24,370 worth of bet money, and 19 assorted loose firearms.

Pasiwen attributed these latest accomplishments to the strong support of local officials as well as those in the private sector in the region.

He also cited the immediate reporting of crimes by residents that led the police to deliver prompt responses.

Meanwhile, Pasiwen lauded the policemen that neutralized an alleged robber during a shootout shortly after the suspect robbed a convenience store in Baliwag, Bulacan on Sunday.

“This accomplishment only goes to show that PRO-3 is quick in resolving cases and very serious in its campaign against lawlessness,” he said.

Pasiwen reiterated calls for the public to report any illegal activities, most particularly information or knowledge regarding crimes committed.

“We appeal for your (public) support to continue helping us in our fight against criminality,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency