CAAP cooperative but should speed up investigation: GCG

MANILA: The Governance Commission on Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) will evaluate how the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is fulfilling its mandate while urging the submission of more data from the Air Traffic Management Center in connection with the New Year’s Day glitch.

GCG Commissioner Gideon Mortel and other officials inspected the CAAP facility in Pasay City on Monday, eight days after the system glitch that led to flight cancellations and delays.

"Definitely, we will be submitting our report to the Commission which will render an evaluation as to all the submissions. In fact, after this we will be writing the CAAP another memorandum to complete their submissions based on what transpired here today," Mortel said during the media briefing.

He commended CAAP for being cooperative and willing to give the GCG all the information.

"They are very open and very transparent. We were led through the entire process of it. From the control room, we went to the equipment room, to the VSAT (very small aperture terminal). The entire facility was shown to us," Mortel said.

Mortel was joined by GCG Director Johann Carlos Barcena, CAAP Director General Antonio Tamayo and Department of Transportation Undersecretary and CAAP Board alternate chairperson Roberto Lim.

Right after the Jan. 1 fiasco, Mortel said they sent a letter to CAAP to launch a probe.

CAAP is one of 118 GOCCs under the jurisdiction of GCG.

Tamayo expressed his gratitude to the GCG for hearing CAAP's concerns.

"With the help of the GCG, very timely, they are now more aware of the issues that we're having. We are open. Any investigation, any agency is welcome to come and help us out," he said.

According to GCG records, the Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system was a strategic target in CAAP’s 2017 Performance Scorecard, and its transition and implementation included in the 2018 and 2019 scorecards.

GCG recalled that it authorized the creation of 136 CNTS officer plantilla positions through GCG Memorandum Order No. 2017-08 which aimed to support the implementation of CAAP’s targets.

Source: Philippines News Agency