WATER LEVEL AT BUKIIT MERAH DAM INCREASES

The water level at Bukit Merah Dam rose to 7.49 metres today, according to the Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

The reading, however, remained at the alert level, said Perak DID director Ahmad Shahrir Md Naziri.

He said the dam recorded a reading of 6.99 metres last Wednesday.

“The rising water level is the result of increased rainfall in the water catchment area.

“If the water level rises to 7.62 metres or higher, the state DID will reassess whether the water rationing exercise will continue or not," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Ahmad Shahrir said the rationing exercise only involved the water supply for irrigation purposes, while domestic supply to water treatment plants is normal and sufficient.

He said the irrigation areas that were still affected by the low water level at the Bukit Merah Dam were padi cultivation compartments D, E, F, G and H, involving an area of 12,405 hectares.

Ahmad Shahrir said that the State DID had taken the initiative to send ten mobile pumps to the affected areas in addition to the three pumps provided in the Kerian Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA).

He added that the State DID had also applied for five additional pump units as a precautionary measure.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency