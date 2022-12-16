VP Sara wishes meaningful Christmas celebration for Filipinos

MANILA: Despite various challenges the past few years, Vice President Sara Duterte expressed on Friday her hopes for Filipinos to enjoy a “meaningful” Christmas celebration.

In a video posted on Facebook, the second-highest official made the statement more than a week before Christmas Eve, as she expressed her prayers for a peaceful holiday celebration.

“Hangad ko na maging makabuluhan ang ating selebrasyon ng Pasko sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na dumadating sa ating buhay at sana ay magpatuloy tayo sa pagiging matatatag para sa ating mga sarili, para sa ating mga pamilya, at para sa ating bansa (I hope that your Christmas celebration would be meaningful despite the challenges that we have in our lives, and I hope that we will continue to be strong for ourselves, for our families, and for our nation),” she said.

Duterte noted that Filipinos share common values grounded on faith and love which brings “unity” among the citizenry.

“Magkakasama tayo sa pagdiriwang ng kapanganakan ni Hesus. Magkakaiba man ang ating prinsipyo, paniniwala, at pamumuhay, pinagkakaisa naman tayo ng pananampalataya, mithiin, pangarap, at pagmamahal sa isa’t isa (We are one in celebrating the birth of Jesus. We may have different principles, beliefs, [and] lifestyles, [but] we are one in faith, aspirations, dreams, and love to one another),” she said.

Likewise, she expressed hopes for a greater welcoming of the upcoming new year

“Maligayang Pasko sa inyong lahat! Nawa magkaroon ang lahat ng mapayapa, masaya, maunlad, at manigong bagong taon (Merry Christmas to all of you! I hope we will all have a peaceful, merry, successful, and prosperous New Year!),” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency