VP Sara urges Pinoys to raise fearless, selfless generation

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged the public on Monday to reflect on the lives of heroes who fought for freedom and make their legacy an inspiration to bring forth a fearless and selfless generation. 'We may honor them with your respect and gratitude as we are constantly reminded to keep their legacy alive. Let their sacrifices inspire us to raise a new generation of fearless and selfless Filipinos who are united by their love of country,' Duterte said in her speech during the National Heroes Day celebration at the Liberty Shrine on Mactan Island. The vice president underscored the contribution of Datu Lapu-Lapu in laying down the 'groundwork' so that the Filipinos in 1896, led by Andres Bonifacio, tore down their 'cedulas' in the famous Cry of Balintawak, to signal their fight for independence against the Spanish rules. 'The heroism of Lapu-Lapu foreshadowed the bravery of the heroes who started the Philippine revolution in 1896… Datu Lapu-Lapu's triumph in the pre-colonial Philippines is a powerful manifestation that we are a race of people who are selfless and fearless in the face of adversities and the people deeply connected by a strong sense of unity,' she said. Duterte said the heroes, including Jose Rizal, Bonifacio, Emilio Aguinaldo, Apolinario Mabini, Marcelo del Pilar, Sultan Dipatuan Kudarat, Juan Luna, Melchora Aquino, Gabriela Silang, and Lapu-Lapu 'showed us the way to freedom.' The Filipinos, she said, must be reminded 'of the courage, sacrifices and unwavering commitment along with the many nameless Filipinos who also fought and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.' She encouraged Filipinos to find heroes from within to carve a 'soul that is fearless, a soul that is selfless and forged the unity that will allow us to overcome the challenges of the present day and enable us to achieve our aspirations for our country.' Mayor Junard Chan, in his remarks, encouraged his constituents to continue to protect and uphold the freedom that has been enjoyed today, owing to the heroism of the early Filipinos who fought with sweat, blood, and tears for the country. Chan also thanked the vice president and the Duterte family for their support for the residents.

Source: Philippines News Agency