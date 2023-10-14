VP Sara asserts need for family planning, educ during Navotas visit

There is no substitute for quality education, Vice President Secretary Sara Z. Duterte reminded parents during her visit to Tangos North, Navotas City on Saturday. With free education offered by the government, Duterte said there should be no reason for young Navoteños not to finish schooling that will guide them to a better future. Family planning should also be part of the equation, Duterte advised. "Kailangan niyo po ang pagpaplano ng inyong pamilya, pagpaplano ng inyong pag-anak dahil po merong koneksyon ang dami ng anak at kahirapan. Dahil po kapag madami ang anak natin, konti lang 'yung kita natin, minsan wala tayong trabaho. Ang nangyayari, hindi natin napapag-aral yung mga anak natin (You need to plan for your family, plan on having children, because the number of children is connected with poverty. Because if you have many children but with less income and sometimes jobless, what happens is that we will not be able to send our kids to school)," Duterte, also the concurrent Education secretary, said. The Navotas City Government recently bagged, for the fourth time, the Seal of Good Education Governance for providing quality education to its constituents through scholarships grants, especially students who excel in academics, sports, and arts; and digital learning devices and materials to both students and teachers. Duterte likewise reminded the residents to be aware of conflicts in and outside the Philippines as they affect their daily lives, like the prices of basic commodities. "'Yan pong mga gyera sa iba''t ibang mga lugar nakakaapekto po yan [sa atin] dahil 'yung mga produkto na inaangkat natin sa labas papasok dito sa loob ng ating bansa ay nagmamahal ang presyo kaya napakahalaga po na paghandaan natin ang mga susunod na buwan at taon sa ating pamilya at paniguraduhin natin na may pagkain ang pamilya natin at nag-aaral yung mga anak natin (The wars in different countries affect, us because the prices of products that we import abroad are increasing that's why it is very important that we are ready in the coming months and years and ensure that every family has enough food and our children are studying)," she added. The Vice President was joined by Senator Imee Marcos in distributing food packs, school bags, toys, and the vitamin-packed Nutriban bread to some 500 residents. Tangos North is known for its alamang (shrimp paste) manufacturing industry, which supplies to adjacent cities in Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency