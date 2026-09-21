Venionaire Capital strengthens Southeast Asia presence with Lukas Naujack as Associate Partner

Cross-border M&A expert expands advisory reach across Malaysia, Singapore and Southeast Asia

VIENNA and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Venionaire Capital AG has appointed Lukas Naujack as Associate Partner, further strengthening its cross-border M&A and strategic advisory capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Founded in Vienna in 2012, Venionaire specialises in venture capital, private equity and corporate finance, with transactions and investment projects exceeding €1 billion in aggregate volume. Its international network spans London, Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco and other markets.

Based in Kuala Lumpur and active in Singapore, Naujack will support European companies pursuing acquisitions, strategic investments and market expansion across Southeast Asia by providing local expertise and access to regional networks.

“Southeast Asia presents significant opportunities for growth and diversification for European companies. Successful transactions, however, require local knowledge, established networks and a strong understanding of regional business practices,” says Berthold Baurek-Karlic, Founder and CEO of Venionaire Capital. “Lukas brings precisely this expertise, reinforcing the bridge between Southeast Asian opportunities and our European investment ecosystem.”

Naujack founded FalkensteinAsia in 2026 to advise European companies on regional expansion, strategic investments and M&A. Previously, he spent over five years at Evonik Industries in Germany and Southeast Asia, holding positions in Finance and Business Analytics, Head of Division Strategy APAC for Nutrition & Care, and Director Strategic Projects for Care Solutions & Animal Nutrition, spearheading investment projects across Asia-Pacific.

His experience also includes work at Accenture and a 2026 M&A REVIEW article examining regional acquisition opportunities, particularly in Malaysia. He holds an MSc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and completed IMD’s Emerging Leaders programme.

“European companies recognise Southeast Asia’s potential, but successful investments depend on strong connections between both regions,” says Naujack. “Combining Venionaire’s transaction expertise and international network with my regional experience enables us to support clients from strategy through execution.”

About Venionaire Capital

Venionaire Capital AG is an independent investment and corporate finance firm headquartered in Vienna. Founded in 2012, it advises investors, companies and public institutions across venture capital, private equity, M&A and strategic investments. Services include due diligence, valuation, deal structuring, negotiations, fundraising and managing alternative investment funds. Its international network spans Europe, the United States and Southeast Asia.

Media Contact

Julia Gülden-Zeisberger | Chief Marketing Officer

Venionaire Capital AG

[email protected] | +43 664 4387070

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001273818