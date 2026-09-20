ASEAN and Hong Kong Amend Investment Agreement for Enhanced Economic Ties

Pasay city: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Hong Kong signed a protocol Sunday amending their investment agreement to enhance rules and facilitate greater two-way investment flows. The signing of the First Protocol to Amend the ASEAN-Hong Kong, China (HKC) Investment Agreement (AHKIA) was among the outcomes of the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers-Hong Kong, China Consultation at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, co-chaired by Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque and Hong Kong Undersecretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan.

According to Philippines News Agency, the meeting said the protocol would enhance the predictability and certainty of investment regimes for ASEAN and HKC investors and contribute to a more conducive and stable environment for two-way investments. It also urged the parties to continue resolving remaining issues under the AHKIA Work Programme, saying completion of the work would further strengthen the investment framework, investor confidence and investment opportunities.

ASEAN preliminary statistics showed that two-way merchandise trade between ASEAN and Hong Kong reached USD154.5 billion in 2025, while Hong Kong foreign direct investment (FDI) into ASEAN totaled USD16.5 billion. These figures positioned Hong Kong as ASEAN's seventh-largest trading partner and fourth-largest source of FDI in 2025. ASEAN, as a bloc, was Hong Kong's second-largest merchandise trading partner during the same year, while ASEAN's FDI stock in Hong Kong stood at USD57.8 billion at the end of 2024.

The meeting also called for the early entry into force of the First Protocol to Amend the ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA) to deliver additional benefits to traders and businesses. It urged the remaining parties to expedite their written notifications on the implementation of the AHKFTA amendment protocol.

ASEAN and Hong Kong also discussed strengthening supply chain integration amid geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and volatility in global energy markets. Disruptions to oil and gas supply chains were raised during the meeting, which increased costs for businesses and inflationary pressures, particularly affecting micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The meeting also noted HKC's interest in joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying its accession could contribute to greater regional economic integration. It encouraged the RCEP Joint Committee to advance the accession process for applicants, including Hong Kong.

ASEAN and Hong Kong further discussed cooperation between the ASEAN Single Window and HKC's Trade Single Window, including a pilot project for exchanging electronic Certificates of Origin.