Pressed for Time, Eumir Marcial Withdraws from Asian Games

San diego: Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Asian Games after securing a third-round knockout victory against Mexican-American Omar Ulises Huerta in San Diego, California. This decision, announced by Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Marcus Manalo, was made due to the challenging logistics and limited preparation time for the event in Nagoya, Japan.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcial's bout at Pechanga Arena concluded at the 1:54 mark of Round 3 when Huerta, unable to withstand Marcial's precise right hook, failed to recover and continue the fight. Despite this decisive victory, the transition from professional boxing to the Olympic-style competition at the Asian Games posed significant challenges. The lack of direct flights from San Diego to Nagoya and a 15-hour journey compounded by a 16-hour time difference left insufficient time for Marcial to rest and prepare.

Manalo emphasized the importance of ensuring Marcial's health and safety, citing the physically demanding nature of boxing. He noted that the three-day window between the professional bout and the Asian Games was inadequate for a safe transition. While Marcial expressed readiness to compete, acknowledging that the three-round fight felt akin to an amateur match, ABAP prioritized the athlete's long-term well-being.

The situation leaves the Philippines without a representative in the men's 80-kilogram division, as Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Weljon Mindoro, the intended alternate, was also unavailable following a recent knockout loss. The Philippine Olympic Committee now faces potential sanctions from the Olympic Council of Asia due to the last-minute withdrawal.

Despite this setback, Manalo confirmed that Marcial is slated to compete in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in December, offering another opportunity for the Olympian to represent his country.