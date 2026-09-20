Tigers Triumph Over Blazers, Edge Closer to V-League Semifinals

Mandaluyong city: University of Santo Tomas outlasted College of Saint Benilde, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 22-20, on Sunday to boost its semifinal bid in the V-League Collegiate Challenge at Gameville Central Park.

According to Philippines News Agency, Reymark Betco and Rocky Roy Motol rallied the Blazers to tie the score at 20-all in the deciding fifth set, but Rey Miguel De Vega scored on a spike before Jan Julian Macam and Al Bukhaire Sali blocked Betco as the Golden Spikers wrapped up the match in two hours and 35 minutes.

"The kids wanted it. They were the ones who performed. We simply acted as guides for the game. They wanted it and that's how we secured this win," assistant coach Benjamin Mape said after UST rose to 3-3. UST will try to claim the last semifinals berth against defending champion Far Eastern University on September 26.

De Vega topscored with 23 points on 22 attacks and an ace to go with 22 excellent receptions. Sali chipped in 22 points on 17 attacks, three aces, and two blocks, followed by Macam with 15 points. Libero Edriel Alabar had 28 excellent receptions.

Betco led the Blazers (2-4) with 29 points on 26 attacks and three blocks. Motol and Kim Cris Liray contributed 12 and nine points, respectively.