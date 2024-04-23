KUALA LUMPUR, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) will receive BaselineZ ® academic software licenses for another year from CRAYTIVE Technologies, a global leader in subsurface visualisation and collaboration software for Extended Reality (XR) in geoscience. UTP, in a statement today, informed that the contribution from CRAYTIVE Technologies is valued at more than US$175,000 (equivalent to RM836,150) per year, which empowers the next generation of geoscience researchers and professionals, enhancing their understanding and capabilities within subsurface domains. According to the statement, BaselineZ allows students to experience immersive and collaborative 3D visualisation around multiscale geoscience data, in which teaching successes have revealed a remarkable improvement in the understanding of complex geological and seismic concepts. 'After the positive feedback, BaselineZ will continue to play a role in the UTP curriculum. UTP also plans to use BaselineZ in diverse research projects, including a projec t that evaluates the potential of Karst for carbon storage, both in development and evaluation,' the statement read. It added that BaselineZ's immersive approach is notably beneficial for UTP's geoscience students, providing an effective learning experience such as the virtual bird's-eye view teaching methodology with collaborative XR visualisation and valuable hands-on experience. 'UTP plans to continue integrating XR methodology into its educational framework, demonstrating a commitment to innovative teaching methods. This initiative signals a promising avenue for further exploration and integration of immersive learning experiences within the geoscience curriculum,' according to UTP. Meanwhile, UTP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib, in the same statement, said that the collaboration with CRAYTIVE Technologies will significantly contribute to establishing UTP as a leader in innovative geoscience education. 'We are grateful for CRAYTIVE Technologies' generous donation of Baselin eZ licenses. Our collaboration is a prime example of how industry partnerships can play a crucial role in equipping future generations of geoscientists with the skills and knowledge they need,' he said. CRAYTIVE Technologies chief executive officer (CEO) Raymond Pols said the donation to UTP represents their commitment to preparing the workforce of the future for subsurface studies. "As the world's demands shift and we delve deeper into understanding our planet's subsurface mysteries, equipping educational institutions with the right tools becomes paramount,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency