UTP PARTNERS WITH ANTSBEES FOR INDUSTRY 4.0 ADVANCEMENT

Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) and Antsbees Sdn Bhd (Antsbees) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at equipping UTP students and staff with expertise in specialised domains of Industry 4.0.

UTP said these domains include Big Data Analytics, Project Management Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Marketing.

It added that, under the MoU, both parties would work together on student internships, research, targeted training sessions and interactive workshops.

"The partnership brings together UTP's academic excellence and Antsbees' technological expertise to drive collaboration projects that push the boundaries of cutting-edge technology,” the UTP said in a statement today.

The MoU was signed by UTP vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib and Antsbees chief executive officer Mohd Sofian Sharin, while the second signatories were UTP deputy vice-chancellor Prof Dr Hilmi Mukhtar and Antsbees director Dr Magindren Kuppusamy.

Describing the MoU as a testament to UTP's continuous effort to become an internationally recognised institution, Dr Mohamed Ibrahim said in the statement that the collaboration was a pivotal step towards technological innovation and academic-industry synergy.

"Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the evolution of technology and digital transformation across industries, positioning UTP and Antsbees as trailblazers in this domain," he said.

He said the partnership also aimed to tackle industry challenges while staying aligned with the rapid evolution of technology and engineering trends.

"By doing so, we empower UTP to conduct groundbreaking research for our industry partners and expedite the transformation of our research into tangible, market-ready solutions," he said.

