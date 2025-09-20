US, France Issue Warnings to Nationals in Metro Manila Amid Planned Protests

Manila: The respective embassies of the United States and France have issued an alert reminding their nationals to avoid demonstration areas across Metro Manila as thousands are anticipated to march in anti-corruption rallies nationwide on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the US Embassy in Manila advised its citizens to avoid these demonstrations due to the potential for violence. The advisory, dated September 19, cautioned US nationals to exercise caution when in the vicinity of any large gatherings, as even peaceful demonstrations have the potential to turn violent without warning. The advisory also urged US citizens to follow instructions from local authorities.

A similar demonstration alert calling for vigilance among French nationals in the Philippines was posted by the French Embassy in Manila on Friday. Numerous protests responding to allegations of corruption in flood control-related projects are planned in Metro Manila on September 21, with a broad coalition of students, church groups, civil society organizations, labor unions, and political coalitions expected to join the demonstrations.

Among the major locations for the protests are Rizal Park (Luneta) in Manila at 9 a.m. and the People Power Monument along EDSA, Quezon City at 2 p.m. The Philippine National Police earlier stated that nearly 1,000 police officers from the Manila Police District and 1,400 reserve force from the National Capital Region Police Office are set to be deployed across Manila. Nationwide, more than 50,000 police personnel will be deployed.