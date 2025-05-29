Hong Kong / Singapore, May 29, 2025 – This summer, travelers may fully embrace holiday adventures alongside their beloved pets. VistaJet, the world’s first and only global private aviation company, has witnessed growing demand for pet-friendly summer travel and a 17% increase of flight traffic in 2024. Top destinations for VistaJet flights traveling with pets included London, New York, and Nice.

Unleashing Adventure: VistaJet Reports Rising Demand in Pet Travel

and Reveals the Must-Visit Destinations for this Summer



Through VistaJet’s comprehensive pet travel program, VistaPet, all travellers – whether human or animal – are ensured to enjoy unparalleled comfort and care at 45,000 feet from simplified flying solutions to customized private dining, in-flight entertainment and more. Beyond safe and stress-free flights, VistaJet continually supports Members through a curation of pet-friendly travel destinations that are meticulously hand-picked for the ultimate summer getaway.

“VistaJet understands that pets are an integral part of the family, so it is only natural that they should be beside us to share precious moments together. With a team of over 4,000 aviation experts who pay close attention to every detail, we are committed to making travel dreams come true.”

– Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer at VistaJet

VistaPet as a Tailored Travel Solution

According to Euromonitor International, the estimated value of Asia Pacific’s pet care industry in 2024 was USD29 billion and projected to grow at the highest compound annual rate of 4% from 2024-2029, almost double North America (2.5%) and Western Europe (2.1%). This significant growth potential underlines why offering solutions to care for animals is increasingly important.

Since 2019, VistaPet responded to the unique needs and challenges faced when traveling with animals, through solutions designed in collaboration with experienced veterinary practitioners, coaches, dieticians, and groomers. The VistaPet program includes:

VistaPet Pochette – a travel bag on board every flight containing bio-organic animal treats, water-free shampoos, soothing wipes and toys to keep companions entertained throughout the flight.

– a travel bag on board every flight containing bio-organic animal treats, water-free shampoos, soothing wipes and toys to keep companions entertained throughout the flight. Private Dining – Members can request a dedicated balanced menu to keep pets hydrated and healthy with a menu of fresh meat and fish or raw vegetables and whole grain brown rice.

– Members can request a dedicated balanced menu to keep pets hydrated and healthy with a menu of fresh meat and fish or raw vegetables and whole grain brown rice. Fear of Flying courses – in partnership with The Dog House at selected locations to ensure flying with a scared pet may transform into a seamless journey.

Based on VistaJet’s data, dogs have emerged as the predominant type of pet passenger consecutively in 2024 and 2023. In contrast, the most distinctive passengers welcomed on board included the blue-tongued skink and Sulcata tortoise, both of whom have demonstrated notable enjoyment during flights.

“We were proud to assist a family travelling with their two elderly Great Dane dogs, a cat, and a large Sulcata tortoise in a flight. To ensure the comfort of all animals, particularly the tortoise, the heated floors were activated in the cabin to mimic its natural habitat, providing peace of mind to the owners.”

– Matteo Atti adds.

‘Paws’ and Relax: VistaJet’s Curation of Pet-Friendly Adventures

VistaJet’s Private World includes a collection of selected pet-friendly properties around the globe, to ensure traveling with pets is seamless, even at destination. Members can gain access to the most exclusive establishments through its global network of partners, encompassing 600 partners across 35 categories – from properties to yachting services, art to automobiles, and more.

Premier Relaxation from London to the French Riviera

Emerging as the top destination for VistaPet flights in 2024, London is a beautiful blend of heritage and modernity within arms’ reach for discerning pet owners. As a Private World partner, hotel group Maybourne facilitates effortless travel with pets across iconic establishments such as Claridge’s and The Connaught, where four-legged friends are treated like royalty. From plush pet beds to world-class dining and custom-made pet treats, every detail is thoughtfully curated for the most luxurious stay.

Beyond the charming allure of London, The Maybourne Riviera stands out from the rocky peninsula of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin as a bright, modernist jewel in France, set against a seemingly endless blue sea of the Côte d’Azur. Members may craft lasting memories with loved ones, including pets, through a variety of complimentary experiences such as sunrise yoga, guided food tours, and curated explorations of the hidden treasures in Roquebrune village.

Tropical Bliss with Four Seasons Hawaii Collection

From world-class golf courses to white sand beaches and serene spas, Private World partner Four Seasons Hawaii Collection serves as an idyllic destination with multiple pet-friendly resorts across Maui, Hualalai, and Lanai. Surrounded by the serene Pacific Ocean, the breathtaking Hawaiian Islands provide a tranquil retreat for every taste with pristine beaches to lush bamboo forest trails where pets are embraced as part of the family. Travelers can also indulge in personalized activity packages such as exploring the quaint town of Hana, lava field hikes, and rainforest birdwatching tours.

With guaranteed access to VistaJet’s global fleet, Members can travel to the ultimate summer vacation. Offering unbeatable global connectivity, the iconic Global 7500 is the largest and longest-range business jet each boasting four separate living spaces, including an entertainment room and permanent stateroom. Flying up to 17 hours non-stop, VistaJet offers the world’s largest fleet of Global 7500 with 18 aircraft ready to fly anytime, anywhere.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members’ fleet of iconic silver and red business jets, which includes the largest fleet of Global 7500s. Offering the best aircraft in each cabin class, clients can choose the most efficient option for every trip.

With a dedicated Client Services and Cabin team available 24/7, clients enjoy a fully personalized flight with seamless continuity from the ground to the air. Every VistaJet flight has at least one Cabin Host as well as two pilots in the flight deck to provide optimal safety and comfort on board.

VistaJet Program Members have guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet while paying only for the hours they fly — a smart alternative to ownership and fractional flying.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

