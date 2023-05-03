UNIVERSAL PEACE FEDERATION GATHERS GLOBAL LEADERS FOCUSING PEACEBUILDING

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) announced that global leaders are gathering in South Korea to discuss contemporary challenges to global well-being and ways to advance toward a “world culture of peace”.

According to a statement, the UPF Peace Summit 2023 is taking place for five days beginning May 2, with events in Seoul and nearby areas.

Delegations from over 150 countries, including heads of state, first ladies, and government leaders, will join parliamentarians, religious leaders, media professionals, business leaders and academicians to explore prospects for greater regional cooperation and increased efforts toward peacebuilding.

“We stand at a critical juncture in history, with rising threats to peace emerging across the globe; our awareness of this unstable context underscores the importance of our work during Peace Summit 2023,” said UPF International Chairman, Dr Thomas G. Walsh.

Beginning May 3, the events will be live-streamed from South Korea and will be accessible simultaneously in time zones around the world and in different languages, while the Opening Plenary will start on May 2 in the United States.

A highlight of this year’s summit is the inauguration of a new initiative called the International Elders Roundtable, which is designed to capture the wisdom and experience of elders to establish peace and stability in the society and the nation.

Peace Summit 2023 regional sessions will focus on peacebuilding in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

There is a track for youth and students, as well as breakout sessions around UPF’s seven primary associations. Laureates of the Sunhak Peace Prize will speak at a special luncheon in their honour.

Peace Summit 2023 is part of UPF’s ongoing series of peacebuilding activities, which are held under the theme of mutual prosperity, interdependence and shared universal values.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency