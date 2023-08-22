UNDI 18: JAPEN, JPN AND EC TO EXPAND VOTING SIMULATION IN ALL SCHOOLS

The Information Department (JaPen) is collaborating with the State Education Department (JPN) and the Election Commission (EC) to provide exposure on the actual general election voting process to all schools nationwide. This follows the automatic registration of 18-year-old voters.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said at present, these simulations involve school students from the Kelab Malaysiaku under JaPen.

“Currently, the programme is limited to schools that have Kelab Malaysiaku. In Penang, for example, there are 39 schools (with the club) while 809 schools across the country have the club.

"We have developed modules for the programme and are planning to expand it to all schools nationwide in collaboration with JPN and EC. We aim to offer students, particularly those aged 18 and above, insights, given their eligibility for automatic voter registration.

“They will have the opportunity to understand and witness how the voting system is implemented in our country," she told reporters after officiating the Semarak Gemilang @Kelab Malaysiaku event at St Xavier Secondary School, here today.

The simulation enables students to practise the voting process, including queuing in lines, verifying identities, learning how to fold ballot papers, and more.

During the event, Teo also presented the Pakej Rahmah @ Perpaduan Prabayar Internet Mudah Alih (Rahmah Package @ Mobile Prepaid Internet Unity) to selected students in the school. The package was introduced on Feb 28 this year.

As of July 31, a total of 166,458 packages had been registered nationwide, she added.

The package is offered at the price of RM30 with 30 gigabytes (GB) of data for a duration of six months and a speed of 3 megabits per second (Mbps).

"It provides high-speed internet services at a more affordable rate for youth, B40, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PwD). It reflects the Unity Government's effort to assist society in lowering living costs and ensuring extensive digital connectivity for all," she said.

According to Teo, users enjoy a 50 per cent cost savings compared to existing packages.

"The price reduction shows the government's commitment to making telecommunications more affordable and accessible to people," she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency