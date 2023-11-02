Latest News

Undas op nets wanted NPA rebel in Caraga

A police operation on All Saints' Day led to the arrest of a New People's Army (NPA) rebel with a pending murder case in Barangay Buhisan, San Agustin, Surigao del Sur. In a statement on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft director of Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13), said Cristituto P. Tejero is a regular member of Weakened Guerrilla Front 19, Sub-Regional Command South Land under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA. 'Tejero has a standing arrest warrant for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 27 in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur,' Kraft said. Tejero, 51, was arrested by the combined forces of 1303rd Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 13, Regional Intelligence Unit 13, Eastern Mindanao Tactical Operation Group, Naval Intelligence, and San Agustin Municipal Police Station. Kraft said the suspect was tagged in the killing of a soldier in March 2022 in the hinterland Barangay Bolhoon, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur. Tejero is also categorized as the topmost priority NPA target in Surigao del Sur and the Caraga Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency

