UN Warns of Growing Risks for Over 122 Million Displaced People Worldwide

Ankara: Over 122 million people worldwide are now forcibly displaced, facing heightened risks to their safety and access to aid as conflicts persist across multiple regions, a UN official said in a statement marking World Refugee Day. Selin Unal, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Trkiye, highlighted the global failure to resolve crises in areas such as Sudan, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Gaza, which has led to severe human suffering and forced millions from their homes. June 20 is recognized as a day to honor the courage and resilience of millions forced to flee war, violence, and persecution.

According to Philippines News Agency, the UNHCR’s 2024 Global Trends Report on Displacement indicates that the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reached a record high of 122.1 million by the end of April, including 43 million registered refugees. Despite widespread displacement, most refugees are not hosted by wealthy countries. Data from UNHCR shows that 67 percent of refugees reside in neighboring countries, while 73 percent are in low- and middle-income nations.

Sudan currently accounts for the largest displacement crisis globally, with 14.3 million refugees and internally displaced persons, surpassing Syria’s 13.5 million, which includes around 4 million in Trkiye. Afghanistan follows with 10.3 million displaced individuals, and Ukraine with 8.8 million. In 2024, 9.8 million forcibly displaced individuals returned home, including 1.6 million refugees-the highest return figure in two decades-and 8.2 million internally displaced persons.

Unal warned that civilians fleeing violence are increasingly being targeted, complicating efforts to find safe havens and rebuild their lives. She called on governments, institutions, private companies, and individuals to act in solidarity with the displaced and uphold their rights. Unal emphasized, “If we unite in this effort, refugees will be able to use their courage, spirit, and creativity to build a brighter tomorrow.”