PNP Clarifies: No Fitness Instructor Hired for Entire Force

Quezon City: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday released a clarification that its chief, Gen. Nicolas Torre III, has not authorized any fitness instructor to lead a weight loss program for the entire organization.

According to Philippines News Agency, the supposed weight reduction program, led by fitness vlogger Rendon Labador, was held at Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 19. In a memorandum issued on June 21, PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations head Maj. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba stated that the physical fitness activity was initiated by the Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) and involved only their members, not the whole PNP.

The memorandum further directed PNP personnel to refrain from sharing misleading content. It emphasized that the Chief PNP has not authorized any fitness instructor to primarily lead a weight loss program for the entire PNP. It also advised social media officers to exercise caution in posting and sharing content to avoid spreading misinformation that may cause confusion.

In a recent media interview, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo mentioned she has no personal knowledge of any move to tap Labador as a fitness coach. However, she noted that any person is welcome to assist in achieving Torre’s order for all officers to have a sound body.

Gen. Torre had earlier warned that he would grant a graceful exit to all police officers who would not be able to comply with his directive to be physically fit. Labador has expressed that he agreed to lead the PCADG’s 93-day physical fitness program for free since his father was also a policeman.